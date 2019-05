The Champaign County Carttlemen’s Association’s 2019 T.C. Memorial College Scholarships are going to Kaylee Harrison of West Liberty, Lane Hollingsworth of Quincy, Rachel Lokai of Urbana and Oliver McGuire of Urbana.

This year’s T.C. Memorial Golf Scramble, held each year to support scholarships, is June 22 at Lakeland Golf Course, St. Paris. For info on the scramble, contact David Clapp at 937-206-6260 or clappfarms@ctcn.net

Info from the Champaign County Cattlemen’s Assn.

