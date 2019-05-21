Ohio Farm Bureau achieves membership goals

The membership team of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and volunteers throughout the state set some lofty goals at the start of the 2019 membership campaign. After a full year of countless events, meetings, phone calls and contacts, those efforts culminated into goals being met and exceeded, as the final tally for membership gain came in at 107.2%, year over year.

“These accomplishments would not be possible without the leadership of our county membership coordinators and the commitment of their dedicated teams of volunteers that invite their family, friends, neighbors and local businesses to join them as a member of our organization,” said Paul Lyons, Ohio Farm Bureau’s vice president of membership. “Achieving these goals has even greater meaning, as we celebrate 100 years of doing the important work of our organization.”

At the conclusion of the campaign, Champaign County earned the Trailblazer award, to commemorate a 6% + farmer and ag professional member gain over the year.

“Our members are the core of all the efforts that we make every day on behalf of farmers,” said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau. “Our outstanding membership achievements offer insights to measure our work. The gains we have seen over the past year give our organization a great message and motivation to continue engaging in issues important to rural Ohio.”

At the same time these achievements are being recognized, the 2020 membership campaign has begun. To find out more about becoming a member of Ohio Farm Bureau or to volunteer to help the grassroots organization continue to grow, visit ofbf.org/membership.

Ohio Farm Bureau is the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization. Its mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen communities. To learn more about local agriculture and the farmers behind food production, visit champaign.ofbf.org or “like” the Champaign County Farm Bureau on Facebook.

Submitted story

Info from the Champaign County Farm Bureau.

Info from the Champaign County Farm Bureau.