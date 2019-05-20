Chamber holds ribbon-cutting for photo studio

Owned by Serina Leistritz, Serina Ann Photography is a full-service studio located at 119 Scioto St. The Chamber of Commerce and local businesses gathered for a ribbon-cutting on May 3.

The business offers same-day-viewings of photo sessions. Clients can download and order prints from https://serinaannphotography.passgallery.com/portfolio.

“Photography has always been a passion of mine and I am blessed with this opportunity to follow my dream,” Leistritz said. “It is an industry that has constant learning curves, which I enjoy, however, a very saturated market. I will strive to make your life pause in the most memorable way possible for you and your family to enjoy for generations to come.”

Most of the studio props were handmade by her husband, Jonathan Leistritz, who she says has been her biggest supporter to get her business off the ground.

“Caleb, my 10-year-old son, has also been a great supporter,” she added. “He has modeled for practice shots, even posing himself, and he has given me some pretty amazing ideas for future clients.”

Leistritz said people may know her from her former job. “For the city residents, if you recognize me in the photo and are wondering where you’ve seen me before … it’s probably because I used to deliver your mail.”

She said she appreciates Pat and Patsy Thackery for providing the industrial, artsy and professional space to create memories and for the opportunity to be a part of downtown Urbana.

Attending the May 3 ribbon-cutting at Serina Ann Photography, 119 Scioto St., were, from left, Ashley and Tucker Spriggs, Roseann Robb, Patsy and Pat Thackery, Serina Leistritz, Jonathan and Caleb Leistritz, Carol Kirkland, Vicki Deere-Bunnell, Lisa Jarnagin, Geneva Page-Fogel and Julia Smith. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_Serina-Ann-Photography.jpg Attending the May 3 ribbon-cutting at Serina Ann Photography, 119 Scioto St., were, from left, Ashley and Tucker Spriggs, Roseann Robb, Patsy and Pat Thackery, Serina Leistritz, Jonathan and Caleb Leistritz, Carol Kirkland, Vicki Deere-Bunnell, Lisa Jarnagin, Geneva Page-Fogel and Julia Smith. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

