Sheriff’s Office investigates alleged school threat

ST. PARIS – The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating circumstances of an alleged threat reported at Graham Middle School about 12:57 p.m. Monday. School administrators were told a threatening message had been found in a school restroom. The Sheriff’s Office’s school resource officer assigned to Graham was informed and school officials immediately implemented established safety protocols, a Sheriff’s Office report states. Deputies and school staff conducted a sweep of the school and found nothing to indicate a threat existed.

Staff report

Info from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

Info from Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.