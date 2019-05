BELLEFONTAINE – Due to the weather forecast and already saturated ground at the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, the school’s convocation has been moved to Bellefontaine High School.

The event is still Wednesday, May 22, at 6:30 p.m. Seniors are asked to be in the Bellefontaine High School auditorium by 5:45 p.m. The ceremony will take place in the gymnasium.

Submitted story

Submitted by Ohio Hi-Point Career Center.

