VFW auxiliary awards scholarships

The Spriggs-Wing Post 5451 VFW Auxiliary awarded $500 scholarships to Kaylee Harrison, West Liberty-Salem High School, and Michael Trudo, Urbana High School. Harrison plans to attend Ohio State University, and Trudo plans to attend the University of Dayton.

