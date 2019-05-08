VFW auxiliary awards scholarships

The Spriggs-Wing Post 5451 VFW Auxiliary awarded $500 scholarships to Kaylee Harrison, West Liberty-Salem High School, and Michael Trudo, Urbana High School. Harrison plans to attend Ohio State University, and Trudo plans to attend the University of Dayton.
