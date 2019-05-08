Urbana woman killed in crash

A 48-year-old Urbana woman was killed as the result of a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 36 near Zimmerman Road on Wednesday at approximately 7:03 a.m.

According to information from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows that a 2017 Honda CRV driven by Laura Kline was traveling eastbound on Route 36 when her vehicle went left of center into the westbound lane, striking a 2007 Subaru Forester driven by William Coe, age 82 of Conover. Kline’s vehicle continued in the westbound lane and struck head-on a 2019 Subaru Outback being driven by Elizabeth Moore, age 31 of Urbana.

Kline was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Moore was transported by St. Paris EMS to Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County.

Coe refused treatment at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation as of Wednesday evening.

In addition to the sheriff’s office and CareFlight, the Johnson-St. Paris Fire and EMS responded to the scene along with Urbana EMS.