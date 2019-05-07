Chainsaw safety is critical

Being a landowner often means the inevitable use of a chainsaw. Every aspect from the equipment used to felling the tree has dangerous components that can lead to deadly results. With new invasive species such as Bush Honeysuckle and the Emerald Ash Borer, our woods need the attention of a chainsaw to maintain their aesthetics, usefulness and health.

Proper chainsaw safety and maintenance is important across any range of experience. Because of this, the Ohio Forestry Association offers chainsaw safety courses throughout the year around Ohio. On June 3, they will hold a four-hour course just outside Urbana that covers a wide range of topics including:

• Tree cutting demonstrations

• Personal protective equipment (PPE)

• Safety features of the chainsaw head

• Five point safety check

• Maintenance of the power head and guide bar

• Components of the saw tooth

• Angles and their functions

• Proper filing

• Reactive forces of the chain and guide bar

The course is $50 for OFA members and $60 for all others and open to any range of experience. It is hosted by Valley View Woodlands, 2089 N. state Route 560, Urbana. The course is from 5 to 9 p.m. and includes a light meal. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/2WtlLu3. Online registration ends May 31. For questions please contact Amanda at Douridas.9@osu.edu or 937-484-1526.

Safety course scheduled for June 3

By Amanda Douridas

Amanda Douridas is the Champaign Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for OSU Extension.

