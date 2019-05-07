Roundabout redo construction begins

Construction began on the Monument Square roundabout on Monday, with the first phase dedicated to building a truck apron immediately surrounding the monument. Construction during the multiple-month project will occur in phases, during which traffic will be mostly maintained on specific “legs” of the project, but partially rerouted depending on the area of work. The city is updating motorists throughout the process on its Facebook page.

