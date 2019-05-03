Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

This sweet girl is Gigi, a 6-year-old Lab mix who came to us from another shelter. Gigi loves just about everyone. She wants to be right with you. She sure is one happy girl. She also knows some basic commands. Gigi gets along great with the other dogs here at the rescue. She is scheduled to be spayed and she is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $150.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Evelyn is a 5-1/2-year-old calico domestic short-haired cat. She has been at the shelter for 3 years now and is our adventurer. She enjoys hanging out in the laundry room. Evelyn has a unique voice. She is a good girl and gets along with the other cats. Evelyn has been spayed, is up to date on vaccinations and has tested negative for heart-worm.

Come visit her at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West US Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio. You can also check out our website pawsurbana.com,, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 pm Tuesday through Friday. Saturday noon until 4 pm, closed Sunday and Monday. Phone 937-653-6233

Mark your calendars for the following important dates and check in for details:

2nd Annual Kitten Shower at PAWS, Saturday – May 18th from Noon – 3pm

National Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield, Sunday – May 19th from Noon – 4

PAWS for PAWS Fundraiser the whole month of May at several participating businesses.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Marshmallow is a 5-year-old Cocker Spaniel who came to us as a puppy mill rescue. She is very social, sweet and energetic. Marshmallow loves greeting everyone she sees and will shower you with love. She’s good with other dogs and may be cat-tested if needed. Marshmallow is not housebroken and needs a patient and loving owner to teach her. She is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all vaccinations. Marshmallow been heartworm-tested negative, dewormed and current on preventions.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more.

Mark your calendars: May 18 – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We will celebrate Armed Forces Day with a flag ceremony and more.

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Gigi is a happy Lab mix available for adoption at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_BarelyDog.jpg Gigi is a happy Lab mix available for adoption at Barely Used Pets. Evelyn is a friendly short-haired calico up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_PawsCat.jpg Evelyn is a friendly short-haired calico up for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. Marshmallow is a 5-year-old Cocker Spaniel quite ready for a home of her own. Pay her a call at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_LeagueDog.jpeg Marshmallow is a 5-year-old Cocker Spaniel quite ready for a home of her own. Pay her a call at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.