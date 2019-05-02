Posted on by

TWIG event to raise funds for mammography machine


From left are TWIG 13 Treasurer Jo Hazelton, TWIG 13 2018 President Jan Murphy and Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health - Urbana Hospital.

TWIG 13, the auxiliary of Urbana Hospital, presented Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital President Jamie Houseman with a check for $3,000, the total proceeds of last year’s “An Evening in the Garden with TWIG” fundraiser. The donation will go toward the purchase of a mammography screening machine for the hospital.

The proceeds from this year’s event, set for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, at McAuley Senior Living, will also go toward the mammography machine as well as activity equipment for residents of McAuley Senior Living. Tickets are $15 per person for the event, which will include wine, punch, appetizers, entertainment and a basket raffle.

Purchase tickets before May 14 at:

– Champaign Chamber of Commerce, 127 W. Court St., Urbana

– Champaign Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana

– McAuley Senior Living, 906 Scioto S., Urbana

Or purchase tickets by calling 937-483-6095 or 937-631-1820.

For further information, contact Lynn White at 937-631-1820.

