TWIG event to raise funds for mammography machine

TWIG 13, the auxiliary of Urbana Hospital, presented Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital President Jamie Houseman with a check for $3,000, the total proceeds of last year’s “An Evening in the Garden with TWIG” fundraiser. The donation will go toward the purchase of a mammography screening machine for the hospital.

The proceeds from this year’s event, set for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, at McAuley Senior Living, will also go toward the mammography machine as well as activity equipment for residents of McAuley Senior Living. Tickets are $15 per person for the event, which will include wine, punch, appetizers, entertainment and a basket raffle.

Purchase tickets before May 14 at:

– Champaign Chamber of Commerce, 127 W. Court St., Urbana

– Champaign Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana

– McAuley Senior Living, 906 Scioto S., Urbana

Or purchase tickets by calling 937-483-6095 or 937-631-1820.

For further information, contact Lynn White at 937-631-1820.

From left are TWIG 13 Treasurer Jo Hazelton, TWIG 13 2018 President Jan Murphy and Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_TWIG-13-Donation-2019.jpg From left are TWIG 13 Treasurer Jo Hazelton, TWIG 13 2018 President Jan Murphy and Jamie Houseman, president of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Info from Mercy Health.

