Wine festival features 21 wineries

SPRINGFIELD – Wine lovers are invited to the Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 11, to sample wines from all corners of the state, shop the local crafters and artisans and tantalize taste buds with foods from local food trucks and restaurant vendors.

Attendees can relax and enjoy the sounds of regional musicians and learn to make appetizers that pair well with wines. Cooking demos will be offered throughout the day.

The highlight of this festival is the opportunity to sample Ohio wines and to purchase bottles to enjoy at home. All are invited to gather friends and family and start a tradition of celebrating all that Ohio wines have to offer.

This is an indoor event, so rain or shine, organizers will be pouring wine.

Live entertainment includes Albarino Affair from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Ohio Brass and Electric from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

There are 21 participating wineries:

AR Winery, Arcanum; Brandeberry Winery, Enon; Buckeye Winery, Newark; Caesar Creek Vineyards, Xenia; Dalton Union Winery & Brewery, Marysville; Debonné Vineyards, Madison; Dragonfly Vineyards & Wine Cellar; Folck Family Winery, Mechanicsburg; Hanover Winery, Hamilton; Heineman’s Winery, Put-in-Bay; It’s Your Winery, Medina; Kinkead Ridge Winery, Ripley; Lincoln Way Vineyards, Wooster; Maize Valley Winery, Hartville; Manchester Hill Winery, Circleville; Old Mason Winery & Vineyards, West Milton; and Olde Schoolhouse Vineyards, Eaton.

There are two sessions with Session 1 from noon to 4 p.m. and Session 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets pre-sale are $25 or at the door $30. Entrance fee includes a wine glass and 12 wine sampling tickets. Purchased tickets will be sent in the mail a few weeks before the event. Additional wine sampling tickets may be purchased at a cost of $5 for three tickets and $5 for a glass of wine.

Designated driver tickets are available for $10 and include three complimentary sodas or waters. Parking is free.

The Ohio Wine Producers Association is hosting Vintage Ohio South wine festival featuring wine from 21 Ohio wineries on Saturday, May 11, at the Clark County Fairgrounds. Visit OhioWines.org or call 440-466-4417 to purchase tickets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_IMG_12.jpeg The Ohio Wine Producers Association is hosting Vintage Ohio South wine festival featuring wine from 21 Ohio wineries on Saturday, May 11, at the Clark County Fairgrounds. Visit OhioWines.org or call 440-466-4417 to purchase tickets. Submitted photos The Ohio Wine Producers Association is hosting Vintage Ohio South wine festival featuring wine from 21 Ohio wineries on Saturday, May 11, at the Clark County Fairgrounds. Visit OhioWines.org or call 440-466-4417 to purchase tickets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_IMG_19.jpeg The Ohio Wine Producers Association is hosting Vintage Ohio South wine festival featuring wine from 21 Ohio wineries on Saturday, May 11, at the Clark County Fairgrounds. Visit OhioWines.org or call 440-466-4417 to purchase tickets. Submitted photos