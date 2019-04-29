Mended Hearts meets May 9

BELLEFONTAINE – The Top of Ohio chapter of Mended Hearts support group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the Mary Rutan Hospital conference room, Bellefontaine. Nita Wilkinson, director of Strategic Partnerships with Green Hills Community and Universal Home Health & Hospice, will discuss health care programs and services offered by Green Hills and Universal Home Health & Hospice. Light refreshments will be served.
Mended Hearts is a national non-profit support organization for those of any age with heart problems and heart disease, their family members and caregivers. For more information, contact chapter president/regional director Bruce Norris at 937-935-1747 or visit the national Mended Hearts website at www.mendedhearts.org.
Submitted by the Top of Ohio chapter of Mended Hearts.