Mended Hearts meets May 9

BELLEFONTAINE – The Top of Ohio chapter of Mended Hearts support group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the Mary Rutan Hospital conference room, Bellefontaine. Nita Wilkinson, director of Strategic Partnerships with Green Hills Community and Universal Home Health & Hospice, will discuss health care programs and services offered by Green Hills and Universal Home Health & Hospice. Light refreshments will be served.

Mended Hearts is a national non-profit support organization for those of any age with heart problems and heart disease, their family members and caregivers. For more information, contact chapter president/regional director Bruce Norris at 937-935-1747 or visit the national Mended Hearts website at www.mendedhearts.org.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Top of Ohio chapter of Mended Hearts.

Submitted by the Top of Ohio chapter of Mended Hearts.