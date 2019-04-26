Community Calendar

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Earth Day/Spring Flower Walks: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. Free guided walks.

Healthy Kids Day: Urbana University Grimes Center, noon – 3 p.m.

Rescheduled Urbana Easter Egg Hunt: noon at Urbana High School. All invited. Sponsored by FOP 93 of Urbana Police Division and the Judge Gil Weithman family. (Event rescheduled due to inclement weather on April 20).

Finding the History of Your Home: noon-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Tips to find history of your property and home. Space is limited. Call or come in to secure a spot.

Book Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, St. Paris Public Library

Avengers: End Game: noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets on sale at GloriaTheatre.org

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Virginia Davis-Run for the Cure: 10:00 a.m. start at the head of the bike path in North Lewisburg.

Avengers: End Game: 1:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets on sale at GloriaTheatre.org

MONDAY APRIL 29

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m., school admin office, 711 Wood St. (regular meeting originally scheduled for April 16)

“125 Years of Club History”: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Mechanicsburg Woman’s Tourist Club History by Glenn Lewis. Event sponsored by Mechanicsburg Woman’s Tourist Club and the library.

Mark Harrington Presents “How to Win on Abortion”: 6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. Rt. 68, Urbana. Free; donations requested. Sponsored by Champaign County Right to Life. Harrington is president of “Created Equal” in Columbus. More info: 937 653-6745 or ccrtl1@gmail.com

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

Trivia Night: 5:30-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library. For all ages. How much do you know about spring?

Community Blood Center blood drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Urbana Roundabout Open Houses: 3 and 7 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building. Learn about roundabout (Monument Square) improvement project, scheduled to start May 6

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Avengers: End Game: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets on sale at GloriaTheatre.org

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages and skill levels. Bring your own materials.

Book Sale: noon-8 p.m., Champaign County Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.