Playground fundraiser to be held at Texas Roadhouse

SPRINGFIELD – Texas Roadhouse in Springfield is supporting the EVERYbody Plays! fundraising campaign to build an inclusive playground at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana for all children in the community, with or without disabilities.

Ten percent of food purchases made at the restaurant Sunday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. will go to the cause when diners present a flier, printed or digital, available on the EVERYbody Plays! Inclusion Playground Project Facebook page.

Also on April 28, a raffle and T-shirt sale will be held at Texas Roadhouse, from noon to 4 p.m., to support the playground.

The EVERYbody Plays! campaign is being led by the Lawnview Board of Directors.

Inclusive playgrounds, like the one being planned by Lawnview, are designed for children of all abilities – with mobility limitations, developmental and emotional disabilities, and no disabilities. “So, everybody can play together,” says Mary Kay Snyder, who is chairing the campaign for the Lawnview Board of Directors.

Goal is playground for kids of all abilities at Melvin Miller Park

Submitted story

Submitted on behalf of the Lawnview Board of Directors.

