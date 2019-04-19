Perpetual announces second quarter results

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana, Ohio (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) reported fiscal second quarter net income of $1.62 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.66, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to net income of $1.56 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. For the six months ended March 31, 2019, the Savings Bank reported $3.19 million of net income, or $1.29 per share of basic and diluted earnings, compared to $2.89 million of net income, or $1.17 per share of basic and diluted earnings for the six months ended March 31, 2018.

Total assets decreased to $392.0 million at March 31, 2019. Total shareholders’ equity increased to $74.6 million at March 31, 2019, due to net income less dividends paid. The Savings Bank’s capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

