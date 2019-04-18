Threatening calls made to Graham High School

ST. PARIS – On Thursday at approximately 2:46 p.m., the administrative office of Graham High School received a call from an unknown juvenile.

During the course of the phone call, the unknown subject made threatening remarks, indicating that there was an active shooter in the building, and that the school should be “locked down.”

The juvenile continued making threatening remarks and then disconnected the call. The juvenile immediately called back, again making threatening remarks toward the school, then disconnected.

At that time, school administrative staff contacted the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Graham Local Schools, who was on campus at the time.

School officials implemented established safety and security protocols in order to safeguard students and staff still on the premises.

Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators also responded to the school in order to conduct a protective sweep of the scene and to initiate an investigation into the incident. Upon conducting the investigation, it was discovered that the calls had originated from the state of New Jersey.

Sheriff’s officials were assisted by New Jersey law enforcement officers in contacting the owner of the cell phone used to make the calls.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the calls were actually made by a young juvenile female who believed that she was contacting a gaming site, and that no actual threat to Graham students, staff or the public ever existed.

The incident is still under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

