MECHANICSBURG – The Goshen Garden Club will hold its Annual Plant Sale 9 a.m.-noon May 11 in Unity Park, next to the Mechanicsburg municipal building. Items will include a variety of perennials, bulbs, herbs and baskets with pansies. Park behind the fire station or on the street. The sale will occur rain or shine.

