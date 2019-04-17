Mercy Health hosts baby fair on May 11

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield Regional Medical Center is hosting a free baby fair 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. The “Expecting You” baby fair takes place in the birthing center at the hospital, 100 Medical Center Drive, Springfield.

Attendees can meet local doctors, tour the birthing center, see offerings from vendors, learn about child safety, win door prizes, enjoy food samples and more.

Tours of the birthing center will take place every 30 minutes throughout the event and do not require registration.

Experts will lead three free classes at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. during the fair:

“What do I do now? The choking infant,” Auditorium A Garden Level

“What you need to know about epidurals,” Auditorium B Garden Level

“Breastfeeding: Keep calm and latch on,” Birthing Center Classroom 3rd floor

Class sizes are limited. For more information or to register for a class in advance, call 937-523-3289.

Submitted by Mercy Health.

