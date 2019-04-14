North Lewisburg plans ‘Spring Clean Up Week’

NORTH LEWISBURG – The North Lewisburg Village Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution declaring the week of May 10-17 to be “Spring Clean Up Week.” Containers for garbage and recyclables will be available for residents during the week.

Free community yard sales will be allowed without a village permit May 10, 11 and 12 during daylight hours.

In response to several complaints, council approved the installation of signs barring parking on the west side of North Gregory Street.

Also at this meeting, council unanimously approved a mosquito spraying contract with A1-Able for the same cost as last year.

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304