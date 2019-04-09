Witter returns to Clark State Performing Arts Center

SPRINGFIELD – Jim Witter will return to the Clark State Performing Arts Center for the ninth consecutive year as headliner of the Richard and Barbara Kuss Memorial Concert. Witter’s show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, and feature “Piano Men: A Musical Journey Through the ‘70s.”

“The most iconic music of our lives is even more interesting than just the lyrics we all know,” said Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center. “There are stories behind the music of the ‘70s. Jim Witter brings these fascinating stories to life.”

Witter and his band will play the timeless classics of Billy Joel and Elton John.

Witter’s music and songwriting have earned multiple awards and nominations from the Canadian Country Music Association, the Juno Awards and the Dove Awards in Nashville.

Richard Kuss was one of the first honorees of the Clark State Founder’s Award. After chairing a successful fundraising campaign for the college, the Kuss Auditorium at the Clark State Performing Arts Center was named in his honor.

Tickets are required for the Jim Witter concert, but are complimentary thanks to the show’s sponsor, the Carleton F. and Ruth Davidson Trust. Tickets are available at the Clark State Performing Arts Center Box Office in person or by calling 937-328-3874.

Submitted by Clark State Community College.

