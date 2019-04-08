Mercy hosts forum for family, friends of addicts

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health – Springfield will host a community forum, “Loving Those Struggling with Addictions,” at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in the Independent Living Community Room at Mercy Health – Oakwood Village, 1500 Villa Road, Springfield.

Chaplain Ray Branstiter will share his insights based on his years of experience working with addicts on what addiction is, how to love those struggling with it and how to extend a compassionate hand to those in need.

Originally from Urbana, Branstiter was chaplain at the Hazelden Betty Ford addiction treatment center in Naples, Florida. He also served at Recovery Worship in Fargo, North Dakota, and at Lost and Found Ministry in Moorhead, Minnesota. He now is chaplain for Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital and Mercy McAuley Center, a senior living facility.

Light refreshments will be provided. Admission is free, but seating is limited.

