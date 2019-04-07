Bundy’s sponsors Bartee

Bundy Baking Solutions contributed $200 to sponsor Urbana High School’s Raegan Bartee to attend the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando.

Bartee will attend the THRIVE Leadership Academy as part of an award for her community service campaign in November. She was part of a program that organized a week-long canned food drive, with more than 160 items being donated to the Caring Kitchen.

Champaign Economic Partnership helped facilitate the sponsorship.

Urbana’s Raegan Bartee accepts a check from Bundy’s Nancee Starkey for a sponsorship to attend the DECA International Career Development Conference. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_Bartee-Bundy-s.jpg Urbana’s Raegan Bartee accepts a check from Bundy’s Nancee Starkey for a sponsorship to attend the DECA International Career Development Conference. Submitted photo