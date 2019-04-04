Compost facility now open

The Urbana City Compost/Mulch facility located at 1263 Muzzy Road is open from April until November between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. This facility only accepts yard waste, including leaves, grass clippings, brush, garden waste, tree trunks, natural holiday trees, prunings from trees or shrubs, recycled tree mulch and chipped tree material, and only during operational hours when staffed by an attendant.

Tree Stumps are not accepted. Yard waste must be source separated, which means items cannot be mixed – for example, no mixture of brush and leaves or no mixture of leaves and grass clippings. All containers, plastic bags and binding material must comply with the “Carry-In/Carry-Out” policy – these items may not be left on-site.

Prohibited material includes, but is not limited to, trash, litter, hazardous waste, infectious waste, construction and demolition material, asbestos or waste containing asbestos, batteries, food waste, liquids, domestic and farm animal carcasses, animal waste, industrial or agricultural waste, or other non-source separated material.

Customers must obtain a receipt from the on-duty attendant before using the Compost/Mulch Facility.

Urbana residents who are unable to bring yard waste to the compost facility should not place leaves or sticks in the street or on the curb. Trash haulers may accept yard debris within certain parameters.

For more information, residents can call the compost facility at 937-652-5116. Anyone with special needs may call 937-652-4331 for assistance.