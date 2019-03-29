Mercy Health thanks its volunteers for their service

Mercy Health – Springfield marks National Volunteer Week (April 7-13) by thanking its volunteers, who serve in a variety of roles, including clinic physicians and nurse practitioners, greeters, clerks, aides, messengers, patient partners and ambassadors, transporters and drivers.

More than 450 people volunteered more than 45,000 hours last year at Mercy Health hospitals. Others volunteered at Mercy’s senior living facilities and other locations. Some have volunteered for more than 20 years. Throughout April, Mercy Health will honor the volunteers with celebrations to note a job well done.

Connie George, 81, who celebrates her 20th year as a Mercy Health volunteer this month, notes that in her role, “I’m meeting a lot of people, I’m providing a very important service and I’m very much appreciated. I look forward to getting up and going to volunteer.” She said the flexibility of volunteer work suits her.

“Volunteering doesn’t have to be a regular thing,” she said.” Just volunteering once can help. I encourage anyone thinking about it to try it.”

“It’s no secret that our volunteers play a significant role in our hospitals. They help provide our patients with compassionate care and ensure that our hospitals run smoothly,” said Mercy Health – Springfield President Matt Caldwell. “By giving freely of their time, energy and enthusiasm, they create a welcoming environment for patients and staff. I thank our volunteers for their commitment and dedication.”

To learn more about Mercy Health – Springfield’s volunteer program, visit Mercy.com and search “volunteering,” or call Mercy Health hospitals and ask for Volunteer Services:

· Springfield Regional Medical Center – 937-523-5193

· Urbana Hospital – 937-523-5192

Welcomes more volunteers at hospitals, other sites

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

