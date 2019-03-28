County jobless rate goes down in February

Champaign County’s jobless rate decreased in February, according to information released Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

After starting 2019 with an unemployment rate of 4.5 percent, Champaign County’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 percent in February. During February, the number of employed people increased by 400 to 19,300 while the number of unemployed people dropped by 100 to 800.

Champaign County’s jobless rate in February 2018 was 3.9 percent, with 19,000 employed people and 800 unemployed people.

Champaign County was one of 14 counties in the state with an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent or lower in February. Mercer County had the lowest rate in the state at 2.9 percent while Monroe County had the highest at 10.4 percent.

Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.6 percent in February, down from 4.7 percent in January. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 8,200 over the month, from a revised 5,602,400 in January to 5,594,200 in February.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in February was 265,000, down 4,000 from 269,000 in January. The number of unemployed has increased by 8,000 in the past 12 months from 257,000. The February unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.5 percent in February 2018.

The U.S. unemployment rate for February was 3.8 percent, down from 4.0 percent in January, and from 4.1 percent in February 2018.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

