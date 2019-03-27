On March 13, the Designing Kids 4-H Club discussed the profit made on the Rada fundraiser. The club also talked about the plans for setting up in the 4-H building at the fair and the fact that members will be receiving a survey over email for their opinions. They also talked about possible themes for the 4-H booths if there are any. Gloria Bodey showed the club how to properly adjust a meat thermometer; Joelle Christman gave a demonstration on how to properly take off contaminated gloves. Finally, for the club’s community service project they are donating food to the food pantry in Saint Paris, and if members want to donate they should bring their nonperishable items to the next meeting.

Kelsey DeMarco