OSU recognizes St. Paris resident

COLUMBUS – Mary Jenkins of St. Paris has been named a 2019 Distinguished Senior at The Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

“The Distinguished Senior Award is the most prestigious undergraduate award in CFAES, recognizing the top graduating seniors from each of the academic units on the Columbus campus,” said Steven Neal, CFAES professor and associate dean for academic programs.

Jenkins, an agricultural communication major, will be honored at an on-campus awards dinner today when all 25 distinguished CFAES seniors will be recognized.

The CFAES Distinguished Senior Award honors academic, disciplinary and professional excellence.

“One of the hallmarks of our College is an emphasis on student success, and it is heartwarming to see it exemplified through the accomplishments of our students,” Neal said. “Recipients are our future innovators and leaders who have already made an impact within the academic environment at this university and beyond.”

Jenkins has taken advantage of many opportunities while at Ohio State, where she has made an impact both inside and outside the classroom. Working with a group of classmates, she created a public relations campaign for Stratford Ecological Center in Delaware to revamp its donor program, the Friends of Stratford. The campaign will impact the organization’s fundraising efforts for years to come.

