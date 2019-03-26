Urbana FFA competes at Miami Trace Invitational

Urbana FFA members competed in the Miami Trace Invitational, with teams taking part in judging contests. Among these were the contests of Dairy Products and General Livestock. These competitions promote leadership and life skills for the students involved. All students take part in practices before the contests to learn the skills they will need for the competitions. Teams are made up of four members, and are given an accumulative score on the three highest ratings.

The Dairy Products team consisted of Jessica Salyers who placed 18th, McKinley Preece who placed 19th, Phoebie Heatherly placed 20th, Marah Kerns placed 24th, and Kendra Baccus placed 31st. The team placed 4th overall. There were 19 teams and 74 individuals in this contest. In the Dairy Products CDE, contestants identify and score milk defects. They must also ID different cheeses, do CMT scores on samples of milk, and identify the fat content of milk products. Finally they must take a test based on the dairy industry and trends within the industry.

In the General Livestock competition, students judge two classes of beef, swine, goats, and sheep based on market and breeding characteristics. They also have one female selection class and test based on the animal industry, as well as answer questions on market grids. The team placed 40th overall. The team consisted of Nick Crumley who placed 204th, Janie Wallace who placed 245th, Justin Preece who placed 250th, Ashley Gemienhardt who placed 319th, Connor Trawick who placed 350th, Peyton Tener 387th, and Conor Thomas 484th. There were 79 teams and 510 individuals at this contest.

By Ashlyn Dunn Urbana FFA President

Submitted by Urbana FFA.

Submitted by Urbana FFA.