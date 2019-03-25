Falcons ‘wing’ it for charity

ST. PARIS – On March 15, Graham Local Schools hosted the 2nd annual Wing Contest in the high school gymnasium to raise money to support United Service Day 2019 and Champaign County’s Literacy Foundation.

Twelve teams consisted of students, staff and community members. Appreciation was expressed for participants’ attendance and fierce wing eating skills. In order to participate, adults had to raise $100 each and students had to raise $20 each.

“The turnout this year was awesome,” said Emily Smith, director of Student Services for Graham Local Schools. “The atmosphere was so fun and everyone had a great time. At Graham, we value service learning and community engagement. Our staff and students work very hard to give back to the community and show their unity by sponsoring events throughout the year that represent this philosophy.”

The district continued a partnership with Fricker’s, Springfield location, to make the wing contest possible.

“We are happy to support Graham and we look forward to this event,” said Jen Lewis, regional manager for Fricker’s.

As part of the event, Graham raised $4,001 for the Champaign United Service Day and the Champaign County Children’s Literacy Foundation.

“Working with our community partners to build and benefit community is what these events are all about,” said Kirk Koennecke, Graham superintendent. “We value all the donors who helped make this a wonderful event.”

The winning team at Graham’s second annual wing eating contest was the Wing Commanders, comprised of school employees and community members. From left are Graham Superintendent Kirk Koennecke, Zac Fiely of Edward Jones, Lorie Hale of the United Way, Jeremy Sigler of Security National Bank, Graham Director of Student Services Emily Smith, Chris Winch of Winch and Associates, Graham Administrative Assistant Kristie Purtee, Freddie Falcon and Kerry Pedraza of the United Way. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_Graham.jpg The winning team at Graham’s second annual wing eating contest was the Wing Commanders, comprised of school employees and community members. From left are Graham Superintendent Kirk Koennecke, Zac Fiely of Edward Jones, Lorie Hale of the United Way, Jeremy Sigler of Security National Bank, Graham Director of Student Services Emily Smith, Chris Winch of Winch and Associates, Graham Administrative Assistant Kristie Purtee, Freddie Falcon and Kerry Pedraza of the United Way. Photo submitted by Graham Local Schools

Submitted story

Submitted by Graham Director of Student Services Emily Smith.

Submitted by Graham Director of Student Services Emily Smith.