PAWS Animal Shelter will host its annual Pins for PAWS fundraiser at Southwest Bowling center, 826 Scioto St. in Urbana at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 22.

Advance sign-up is recommended. Bowlers will get three games for $30 per couple and door prizes will be awarded throughout the night. There will be a 50/50 raffle and also over 30 raffle baskets to bid on for bowlers and the general public alike. Raffle items and door prizes were donated by local businesses and include merchandise and gift cards.

Bowlers can sign up in advance at Southwest Bowling Center or at PAWS Animal Shelter at 1533 U.S. Route 36 just west of Urbana. PAWS is a non profit, no kill shelter that depends entirely on donations for all of its operational expenses. Please call PAWS at 653-6233 for more information.