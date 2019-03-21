Bridges Community Action seeks board members

Bridges Community Action Partnership provides service to low-income individuals and seniors in a six-county area: Delaware, Madison, Union, Champaign, Logan and Shelby counties. It is overseen and guided by a volunteer board of directors. Each county served by Bridges must have a minimum of four representatives dedicated to community service and to the mission of empowering people by partnering with them to better their lives and realize personal prosperity. In 2018 Bridges served more than 11,000 individuals in its six-county area.

Those interested in becoming a board member can contact Rochelle Dennis Twining, executive director, at rtwining@bridgescap.org or 937-642-4986, ext. 234.

