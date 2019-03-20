Learn about digital marketing at UDC

Business owners and leaders are invited to join the Urbana Daily Citizen for a free “Lunch and Learn” meeting about digital marketing opportunities the Daily Citizen can offer. This hour-long lunch will take attendees through the basics and benefits of advertising on the internet – learning about digital products the UDC offers while enjoying a free lunch in a relaxed environment.

“Lunch and Learn” dates at the Daily Citizen are the following Wednesdays: April 17, May 15, June 19, July 17 and Aug. 14.

Seating is limited. Call or email the UDC to reserve space: 937-652-1331, ext. 1785 or Jason Roby at jroby@aimmediamidwest.com