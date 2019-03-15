Free activities for home school STEM day set for April 1

DAYTON — Home school students can explore the world’s largest aviation museum and learn about STEM topics during Home School STEM Day on April 1 at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

During this event, home school children ages 3-18 can participate in a number of free educational activities, many focusing on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) themes. There is no advance registration; however, there is limited seating capacity for some programs.

Five hands-on classes will be offered in the museum’s STEM Learning Nodes:

· “Storytime: Launching to the Moon” (9:45-10:30 a.m.) – ages 3-5

· “Be an Engineer” (11 a.m.-12 p.m.) – grades K to 2

· “Fun with Circuits” (9:30-10:30 a.m.) – grades 3 and 4

· “Rescue Mission Math” (11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) – grades 4 to 6

· “Intro to the Engineering Design Process” (11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.) – grades 6 to 8

· “The Holocaust Program: Prejudice and Memory” (9:45-10:45 a.m.) – grades 6 to 12

Due to limited seating in the Learning Nodes, free tickets will be distributed to students of the proper grade level at the classroom door on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 9:15 a.m. on April 1.

In addition, there will be 15-minute presentations featuring our extensive collection of Presidential aircraft between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the STEM Learning Node in the Presidential Gallery and a special 45-minute presentation on little known facts about the Apollo missions in the STEM Learning Node in the Global Reach Gallery beginning at 1:30 p.m. These programs do not require tickets.

Guided tours, scavenger hunts and aerospace demonstration stations are also available for the entire family. Visitors may also watch a movie in the digital 3D theatre or ride the interactive flight simulators at a discounted rate. More information is available at https://bit.ly/2TGKspG.

Some materials for the program are being provided through the generosity of the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc. (Federal endorsement is not implied).

Lunch options include a picnic area available outside in the museum’s Memorial Park or two cafés to purchase food inside the museum.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, is the world’s largest military aviation museum. With free admission and parking, the museum features more than 350 aerospace vehicles and missiles and thousands of artifacts amid more than 19 acres of indoor exhibit space. Each year about one million visitors from around the world come to the museum. For more information, visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.

For more information, please contact the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Education Division at (937) 255-4646.

At National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Submitted story

Information from National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Information from National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.