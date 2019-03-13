Learn to downsize – and have brunch

SPRINGFIELD – Downsizing – many want to do it but the thought of sorting through all that stuff accumulated over the decades can be overwhelming. The idea gets put off year after year.

On March 26, Mercy Health – Oakwood Village will host Jeff Harvey of auctioneer Harvey Plus and real estate agent Jerome Vinson at a Brunch and Learn to simplify the downsizing process. The 10 a.m. event will take place in the Independent Living Community Room at Oakwood Village, 1500 Villa Road, Springfield.

Harvey will discuss the steps to take to have a good downsizing experience. Vinson will provide an overview on the real estate market in Clark County and surrounding areas and note what to consider when putting a home up for sale.

Admission is free. In addition to brunch, each participant will receive a free gift. Call 937-390-9000 to reserve a spot.

