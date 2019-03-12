Program looks back at 1764 event in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD – On Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m., the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association will present a program about an event that took place during the French and Indian War in Ohio. The presentation will be given by Ohio historian Martin West and will take place in the Ohio Masonic Home auditorium in Springfield. Visitors are asked to use the main entrance and follow the signs.

In the fall of 1764, Col. Henry Bouquet led a British-American army into present-day eastern Ohio to end what was called “Pontiac’s War.” Negotiating a truce without violence, he got the Delaware and Shawnee to release all their white captives. For the Native Americans involved, nothing was more heart-wrenching than turning over children who had been with them for many years and had become family members. The children in turn, with little or no memory of having been anything other than Native American, resisted abandoning their Native American families and culture.

West bases most of his research on William Smith’s 1765 book, Bouquet’s Expedition Against the Ohio Indians in 1764.

This event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association, the organization that hosts the Fair at New Boston at George Rogers Clark Park every Labor Day weekend.

Submited by the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association.

