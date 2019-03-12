Juried art exhibit accepting entries

The Champaign County Arts Council is accepting registrations for its 6th annual Juried Art Exhibition.

Registration forms are available at the Arts Council and online at www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Forms are due at the Arts Council with payment by April 12.

All artwork must be original and submitted by the artist, age 18 or older. Artwork must be current (within the last two years) and cannot have been entered in a previous year’s show. This exhibit is open to artwork in any medium, but the Arts Council has the right to refuse any entry.

Artists do not have to be from Champaign County or members of the Arts Council.

There is a non-refundable entry fee of $25-50, depending on the number of entries and if the entrant is an Arts Council member. Artists may join the Arts Council upon entry and receive the member price. Limit of five entries per person. Entry entitles the CCAC to photograph entries for publicity and promotional purposes.

Awards will be given overall to 1st ($100), 2nd ($75) and 3rd ($50) places, as well as Best of Show ($250).

The show will be exhibited May 7-17. Office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The awards will be presented at the annual Celebration of the Arts on May 3; tickets are required.

For more information, contact the Arts Council at 937-653-7557.

The Ohio Arts Council is helping fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.