Bags become mats for homeless

Walter & Lewis Funeral Home received a special delivery from Stephanie Forson and her son, Crew. Stephanie is a teacher at Urbana Junior High School and supervisor of the Student Council. As a special community service project, the students have been collecting plastic shopping bags as a competition, which they will be doing for one more week. The grade level that brings in the most bags will be rewarded with recess. Walter & Lewis Funeral Home has been collecting the bags for a special program in which the bags are crafted into mats for the homeless. This donation was approximately 6,000 bags.

