Urbana FFA competes in public speaking

On Feb. 20, the Urbana FFA competed in district public speaking at Mechanicsburg High School. Trey Williams and Ashlyn Dunn both participated. Trey Williams was an Extemporaneous Speaker. He was given 30 minutes to research a randomly selected agriculture topic. After the 30 minutes spent researching, the speakers present a speech about their topic to the judges. Ashlyn Dunn was an Advanced Prepared Speaker. For this speaking event, the participant must compose a six- to eight-minute speech and present it, by memory, in front of the judges.

Ashlyn Dunn placed 6th in her category. Trey Williams placed 2nd in his category and moved on to state.

On March 2, Trey Williams participated in state Extemporaneous Speaking at The Ohio State University. He placed 9th in his room at this contest.

Williams

By Ashlyn Dunn Urbana FFA President

Submitted by Urbana FFA.

