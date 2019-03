WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem will present the musical “James and the Giant Peach” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, and Saturday, March 23. There also will be a 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, matinee. Tickets are $8 and are being sold during school hours in the school office. If still available, tickets will be sold at the door prior to performances.

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

