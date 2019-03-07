Mercy opens walk-in clinic in Urbana on March 11

Mercy Health is opening a walk-in clinic inside Urbana Internal Medicine, 900 Scioto St., Suite 4, on March 11 for treatment of minor illnesses and injuries when a patient’s primary care provider is not available.
Mercy Health says out-of-pocket costs at the clinic will be lower than those at urgent care or the emergency department.
Clinic services will include:
· Treatment of routine illnesses for the whole family
· Youth physicals
· Vaccinations
· Flu shots
· X-rays
· Laboratory work
· EKGs
· Hospital follow-up appointments
The walk-in clinic will be staffed by Hillary Pullins, CNP, who has more than 14 years of medical experience, including four years as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN).
Clinic hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
For additional information, call 937-653-4666.
Submitted by Mercy Health.