City council to vote on salary ordinances

Urbana’s city council will vote on eight ordinances establishing the salary and benefits for the fire chief, assistant fire chief, central staff employees, police chief, police lieutenant, director of administration, director of finance and director of law at a regular 6 p.m. meeting today. City administrator Kerry Brugger explained that after revising the central staff ordinance, he next deleted language from the individual ordinances that was the same as that in the central staff ordinance; at the first reading of the ordinances he said that the number of pages went from 12-14 to 2-3. Each ordinance was made effective on Jan. 1, 2019, and ends Dec. 31, 2021.

“These ordinances haven’t been addressed since 2009,” said Brugger. “In 2013, what we did was we took the ending date off, so all the ranges stayed in place, we just took the ending date off and carried them through. It’s been ongoing, just carrying on status quo since then. This year we went back through the central staff ordinance… it made sense to review all the salary ordinances as well to bring everything up to the same level. What we found in all the salary ordinances… was they had almost a reprint of the entire central staff ordinance within their ordinance. As people changed, they’ve updated or stayed on board, some of the language started to get somewhat skewed.”

Central staff employees have a pay range in accordance with seven established pay grades: pay grade 1, $8.50 per hour to $19 per hour; pay grade 2, $24,516 annually to $40,393; pay grade 3, $26,823 to $45,580; pay grade 4, $32,730 to $50,178; pay grade 5, $39,697 to $61,541; pay grade 6, $44,151 to $70,991; and pay grade 7, $59,964 to $91,959. Additionally, all employees are to receive a base wage increase of 2.25 percent, 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent in each of the respective years, and are eligible for periodic merit increases within the established salary range.

Effective Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2021, the fire chief will be paid in accordance with an annual pay range of $83,446 to $95,366; the assistant fire chief with an annual pay range of $79,472 to $90,826; the police chief with an annual pay range of $83,446 to $95,366; the police lieutenant with an annual pay range of $79,472 to $90,826; the director of administration with an annual pay range of $89,475 to $111,844; the director of finance with an annual pay range of $75,347 to $94,184; and the director of law with an annual pay range of $72,425 to $108,554.

Brugger said that he would be reviewing all job descriptions later in the year.

Also at this meeting, council will hear the first reading of an ordinance that includes lawn clippings in the city’s definition of “litter,” which will require three readings. This ordinance was sponsored by council person Ray Piper.

