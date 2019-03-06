UU hosts Empty Bowls fundraiser

Hundreds of people flocked to Urbana University’s Empty Bowls fundraiser to benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank on Thursday. The annual fundraiser promotes awareness by inviting community members to partake in a meager meal of soup and bread out of handmade bowls, which patrons take home. University students are on hand to volunteer by serving food and washing dishes, and the menu consists of several area soup recipes. The event raised $16,228 and there were 327 people in attendance.

