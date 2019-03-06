WL-S to hold Jobs Fair for all high school students

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem High School invites all Champaign County high school students intending to join the workforce after graduation to a March 19 Workforce Extravaganza on Tuesday, March 19, at the school. Parents also are invited.
Parents and students can attend a 6-7 p.m. Parents Meeting in the elementary cafeteria to learn about work-based learning, career pathways, apprenticeships and job shadowing.
A 6:30-8 p.m. Jobs Fair in the elementary gym will allow students to connect with local employers, interview for jobs and talk to community college reps about opportunities.
Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.