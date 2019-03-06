WL-S to hold Jobs Fair for all high school students

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem High School invites all Champaign County high school students intending to join the workforce after graduation to a March 19 Workforce Extravaganza on Tuesday, March 19, at the school. Parents also are invited.

Parents and students can attend a 6-7 p.m. Parents Meeting in the elementary cafeteria to learn about work-based learning, career pathways, apprenticeships and job shadowing.

A 6:30-8 p.m. Jobs Fair in the elementary gym will allow students to connect with local employers, interview for jobs and talk to community college reps about opportunities.

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.