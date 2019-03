WEST LIBERTY – A free “Working Minds Suicide Prevention in the Workplace Training” seminar will be held 10 a.m.-noon, with 9:30 a.m. registration, on Tuesday, March 12, at Green Hills Foundation Hall, West Liberty. The event is sponsored by the Save A Life Suicide Prevention Coalition. To register, contact Jessica Rhoades, Mental Health Drugs and Alcohol Services: 937-465-1045 or jrhoades@mhdas.org

