Graham Middle School recognized as ‘Distinguished‘

ST. PARIS – Graham Middle School was named a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities for students through PLTW GatewayTM. It is one of just 148 middle schools across the country to receive this honor. PLTW is a nonprofit organization that serves millions of PreK-12 students and teachers in schools across the country.

“We have worked hard to provide intentional pre-pathway learning experiences for our students here at GMS. Not only is Project Lead The Way coursework an opportunity, but it is also an expectation for our students,” said Middle School Assistant Principal Nick Guidera.

“To say that 100 percent of our students are taking PLTW coursework is something special,” said Principal Chad Lensman. “Very few schools nationwide can make that claim. We value the learning taking place in these programs and this coursework is a big piece of our STEM education here at Graham Middle School.”

STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Graham Middle School had to meet the following criteria during the 2017-18 school year:

– Offer at least one PLTW Gateway unit at each grade level;

– Have at least 50 percent of the student body participating;

– Have 25 percent of students advancing to high school participate in two or more units during their middle school tenure.

Through PLTW programs, students develop STEM knowledge as well as in-demand, transportable skills that they will use both in school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take. PLTW Gateway empowers students to lead their own discovery and uncover a range of paths and possibilities they can look forward to in high school and beyond.

“It is a great honor to recognize Graham Middle School for their commitment to students,” said Vince Bertram, president and CEO of PLTW. “They are a model for what school should look like, and they should be very proud of ensuring students have the knowledge and skills to be career ready and successful on any career path they choose.”

Graham Middle School is part of a community of PreK-12 schools, colleges and universities, and corporate and philanthropic partners across the country united around a passion for providing students with inspiring, engaging, and empowering learning opportunities. For more information about PLTW’s recognition program, visit pltw.org/our-programs/program-recognition.

For more information on Graham Middle School’s PLTW Gateway program or to set up a school visit, contact Nick Guidera at 937-663-5339 x 3333 or GuideraN@grahamlocalschools.org

“We are thrilled at this honor, which represents the hard work and dedication of our students in the classroom, and the staff who help create and maintain a special culture here at Graham,” said Superintendent Kirk Koennecke.

Project Lead The Way (PLTW) is a nonprofit organization that provides a transformative learning experience for PreK-12 students and teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW’s teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning. Approximately 11,500 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs. For more information on Project Lead The Way, visit pltw.org.

Submitted by the Graham school district.

