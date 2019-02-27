Urbana City Council seeking resumes

Urbana’s city council is accepting resumes now until March 15 at noon for the council seat soon to be vacated by Tony Pena when he resigns at the end of March to accept a pastoral job in Texas. According to the county board of elections, city council has 45 days from Pena’s day of resignation to appoint someone to fill his seat. If the council fails to appoint within the time limit, it falls to the council president to appoint a person.

The appointee will serve until the non-partisan winner of the November election is sworn into office. His term ends on Dec. 31, 2021.

Anyone interested may submit a resume to Council Clerk Amy Deere by e-mailing amy.deere@ci.urbana.oh.us.