Acute care nurse practitioner joins Mercy Health

Nurse Practitioner Laura Emmert-Reed, MSN, ACNP-BC, has joined Mercy Health Physicians.

Emmert-Reed earned her Masters of Science from Wright State University and is Board Certified in Acute Care. She brings extensive experiences across a variety of healthcare settings, including ICU hospital, emergency departments and private practice.

“Pulmonary disease is the second leading cause of death in women. I am excited to join Mercy Health’s pulmonology care team, working with Drs. Monjot and Bahadur to provide comprehensive, compassionate pulmonary care in Springfield, Urbana and surrounding areas.

Emmert-Reed practices from Mercy Health – Mercy Crest Pulmonology. She’s at 30 W. McCreight Ave., Suite 100, Springfield Tuesday-Thursday and at 900 Scioto St., Suite 4, Urbana on Monday and Friday. To learn more about her practice or make an appointment, call 937-399-3233.

To find a Mercy Health physician in your neighborhood or learn about the services provided at Mercy Health, visit mercy.com or call 937-523-9699.

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.