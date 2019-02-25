UU to host 8th annual Empty Bowls event

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, has once again partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank to host Empty Bowls 2019, an event to raise awareness about the growing problem of hunger in Champaign County. The eighth annual Empty Bowls of Champaign County will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Urbana University Student Center.

This fundraiser for Second Harvest Food Bank of Champaign, Clark and Logan Counties offers patrons a beautifully hand-crafted ceramic bowl and a simple meal of soup and bread for $15 per bowl. All proceeds benefit the Food Bank, which supports 10 Champaign County member agencies, all local food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters. Second Harvest Food Bank collects, stores and distributes over 600,000 pounds of food annually to these member agencies for distribution to hungry families and individuals throughout the county.

Urbana University students, coaches, faculty and staff support this event to fight hunger by volunteering at the event, greeting community members, washing bowls, serving soup and sitting on the event planning committee.

The community is invited to join the university for a modest meal with a powerful message.

Submitted by Urbana University.

