Hoskins joins Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services

Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services announced the addition of April Hoskins, pre planning advisor, to the team serving the Urbana community. She will join the experienced team of Frankie Bennett, Rebbecca Sule and Jeffrey Frantz.

Throughout her career, Hoskins has focused on the senior population. Since 2005, she has worked as a pre-planning specialist, educating families on the benefits of planning ahead and walking them through the advance planning process.

Hoskins has 13-plus years of pre-planning experience. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Antioch College.

Submitted by Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services.

